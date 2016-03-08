Ohio's Early Voters are Evenly Split Between Ds and Rs

With a week to go before election day, nearly 175,000 voters have already cast ballots in Ohio – in person or by mail.

According to Ohio’s Secretary of State, people pulling Democratic and Republican ballots are splitting just about evenly statewide – with about 2-and-a-half percent taking out issues-only or green party ballots.

Early in-person voting hours this week: Through Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday: 1-5 p.m. Monday: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Among those early voters is James Rhodes of Canton – drawn like many voters largely by the presidential race -- but less than inspired by the presidential campaign s.

"There’s a lot of confusion out there. I mean they’re not addressing the issues, really.”

Dencil Coleman – also of Stark County -- is waiting until Election Day, next Tuesday, to vote. He’s leaning Republican, but isn’t positive about which Republican.

"It hasn’t been true issues that has been discussed many times. It’s more – or less -- name calling or just going back and forth, what he did or what she did. I want to know what you are going to do for our country.”

There are extended night and weekend early voting hours this week at all 88 county boards of elections and on next Sunday afternoon.

