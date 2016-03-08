© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Kasich Returns to Ohio to Watch Returns From Michigan's Primary

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 8, 2016 at 5:24 AM EST
Photo of Kasich at election results event in Columbus
KAREN KASLER
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Gov. John Kasich’s finish didn’t disappoint the 200 volunteers who’d gathered in a Columbus hotel to hear from him.

Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler talked to some of them.

Noah Rudnick of Albany, N.Y., was among a trio of Ohio State freshmen volunteering for Kasich who were invited to the watch party, and he wasn’t upset at Kasich’s final total.

“He doubled it from, what, a week ago, before the debate? So I think that’s fine. I think Rubio needs to get out. I think he’ll (Kasich) be the next nominee and then president,” Rudnick said.

Rudnick’s friend Alan Garber is from Brooklyn, N.Y.

“I think he’s going to really surprise you this Thursday and then I think, after that, he’s gonna surprise you again on Tuesday with the margin that he defeats Donald Trump by in this state,” Garber said.

TV screens at the watch party were turned away from results from Mississippi, where he was coming in third far behind Ted Cruz and Donald Trump.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
