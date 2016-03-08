Kasich Returns to Ohio to Watch Returns From Michigan's Primary

Gov. John Kasich’s finish didn’t disappoint the 200 volunteers who’d gathered in a Columbus hotel to hear from him.

Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler talked to some of them.

Noah Rudnick of Albany, N.Y., was among a trio of Ohio State freshmen volunteering for Kasich who were invited to the watch party, and he wasn’t upset at Kasich’s final total.

“He doubled it from, what, a week ago, before the debate? So I think that’s fine. I think Rubio needs to get out. I think he’ll (Kasich) be the next nominee and then president,” Rudnick said.

Rudnick’s friend Alan Garber is from Brooklyn, N.Y.

“I think he’s going to really surprise you this Thursday and then I think, after that, he’s gonna surprise you again on Tuesday with the margin that he defeats Donald Trump by in this state,” Garber said.

TV screens at the watch party were turned away from results from Mississippi, where he was coming in third far behind Ted Cruz and Donald Trump.