Kasich Rallies Ohio Voters Near Cleveland as State Primary Nears

Before primary results were counted in Michigan, Ohio Governor John Kasich held a rally in Broadview Heights at Ohio CAT, where Caterpillar heavy equipment is sold and serviced.

In a maintenance area crowded with supporters, Kasich talked about the state’s economic rebound since he’s been governor. He vowed to bring the same business friendly strategy to Washington if elected. Kasich also talked about Ohio efforts to treat drug dependency in Ohio prisons and his work with the Cleveland Public schools on an effort to improve that struggling district. Asked about a possible contested convention in Cleveland this summer pitting him against current front-runner Donald Trump, Kasich predicted a favorable outcome for himself.

“Who’s the most experienced, who has the best record, who can win in a November election, which, by the way, I beat Hillary by 11 points, more than anybody else o-k.”

For now though, Kasich, who is rising in some polls, says it’s important that voters pick him in next week’s Ohio primary.