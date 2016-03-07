Ohio Officials Look for Ways to Make College More Affordable

Higher ed officials are pushing for stronger partnerships among colleges and universities to make costs more affordable for students.

A proposed bill would encourage public universities to team up with community colleges for what are known as 3+1 programs. That’s when a student goes to a community college for three years, then transfers to the four-year institution to finish a degree.

Department of Higher Education Chancellor John Carey says that would not only help people avoid debt but would expand access to low-income Ohioans.

“The more pathways we can give students to access higher education, the more successful that we’ll be.”

So far, Ohio University, Miami University and Franklin University in Columbus have the most 3+1 partnerships with community colleges.