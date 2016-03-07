© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Lost Pensions, College Costs and a Big Sense of Unease All Play into Ohioans' concerns

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published March 7, 2016 at 8:06 PM EST

In Ohio, the economy remains the issue as it has been for decades. But that’s not always addressed – or addressed deeply – by the candidates. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze spoke with one of the reporters who is part of a statewide project to ensure the personal economic concerns of Ohioans are part of the larger presidential campaign of 2016.

Jim Mackinnon is a business reporter for the Akron Beacon Journal and part of the team exploring the economic anxieties that are woven into many Ohioans lives. He’s focusing right now on three of their stories, beginning with a 66-year-old Teamster named Rick Kepler.

The Beacon Journal is part of the team focusing on Ohio voters and their concerns in this election year. The project includes newspapers around the state as well as partners such as WKSU and  organizations focusing media and civility in politics.

