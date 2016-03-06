© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000

Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton Reach Out to Black Voters in Cleveland

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published March 6, 2016 at 10:54 PM EST
photo of Olivet
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU

The Democratic candidates seeking their party’s nomination for president are reaching out to black voters in Cleveland.

This past weekend, the Vermont senator participated in a question-and-answer session before a packed house at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church on the east side. He spoke about subjects ranging from his work in the 1960s fighting housing discrimination in Chicago, to calling for automatic Department of Justice investigations whenever someone is killed by police. Activist and Princeton Professor Emeritus Cornel West was among those attending, and he says Sanders just needs to continue to stay on-message.

“Keep doing what he did today: Tell the truth; let folk know who he is. And draw the distinction between [himself] and the Wall Street corporate feminist named Hillary Clinton who’s tied to big money. He’s the real thing.”

Sanders also touched on electoral reform.

Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton Reach Out to Black Voters in Cleveland
Sanders on automatic voter registration

“If you don’t pay your taxes, somehow the government can find you. So I think if you’re over 18, we can know who you are: you’re automatically registered to vote.”

Sanders also spoke about Hillary Clinton -- who will be at Olivet Baptist this Saturday – by saying they are friends who have worked together in the past. Earlier in the day, Sanders briefly spoke at his campaign headquarters near Playhouse Square, where he accepted an endorsement from the National Association of Social Security Workers.  A Quinnipiac poll last month showed Sanders is trailing Clinton among black voters in Ohio, 3-to-1.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOlivet Institutional Baptist ChurchBernie SandersHillary Clintonelection 2016
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content