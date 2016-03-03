Gov. Kasich Discusses his Strategy in Michigan Ahead of the GOP Debate

Ohio Gov. John Kasich talked strategy in Detroit, before the GOP presidential debate there tonight. But as Michigan Radio’s Sarah Cwiek reports, he hardly talked about Michigan at all.

Kasich did say Michigan is “important.” The state holds its primary next Tuesday.

But the Ohio governor said the way things are shaking out, the Republican presidential race is “all coming down to Florida and Ohio.” When it comes to the latter, Kasich is confident, saying, "As you all know, I don’t make predictions, but I’m going to make a prediction: I’m going to win Ohio.”

Kasich acknowledged that the best any GOP contender who’s not Donald Trump can hope for is a “contested” party convention in Cleveland this summer.