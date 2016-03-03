Conservative Policy Group Calls Some Ohio Budget Requests 'Ridiculous'

A conservative think tank is putting out a list of requests it is calling "ridiculous" that local communities are making from the state capital budget.

The Buckeye Institute’s Dennis Caucheron says Ohio taxpayers should not pay for displays and a theater at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

“There’s no reason why they should get millions of dollars every year from taxpayers. They should go to Sir Paul McCartney, Madonna, any of the other members to get it. We describe the Rock Hall as sort of like an aging rock legend that’s addicted to taxpayer money.”

The Buckeye Institute ranked the Rock Hall’s $2 million ask as the most ridiculous request sent to state lawmakers. Others included money for an ice rink for the Bowling Green Curling Club, a 270-foot statute in Dayton and a puppet theater in Cincinnati.