© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Conservative Policy Group Calls Some Ohio Budget Requests 'Ridiculous'

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 3, 2016 at 5:34 PM EST
photo of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
CHRIS WALLIS
/
WKSU

A conservative think tank is putting out a list of requests it is calling "ridiculous" that local communities are making from the state capital budget. 

The Buckeye Institute’s Dennis Caucheron says Ohio taxpayers should not pay for displays and a theater at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

“There’s no reason why they should get millions of dollars every year from taxpayers. They should go to Sir Paul McCartney, Madonna, any of the other members to get it. We describe the Rock Hall as sort of like an aging rock legend that’s addicted to taxpayer money.”

The Buckeye Institute ranked the Rock Hall’s $2 million ask as the most ridiculous request sent to state lawmakers. Others included money for an ice rink for the Bowling Green Curling Club, a 270-foot statute in Dayton and a puppet theater in Cincinnati.

Tags

Government & PoliticsBuckeye InstituteRock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content