© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Portage County Tea Party Leader Warns Republican Leaders Not to Conspire Against Trump

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 2, 2016 at 8:24 PM EST
Photo of Tom Zawistowski
"THE STATE OF OHIO"
/
OHIO PUBLIC TELEVISION

While many are wondering about the future of the Republican Party if Donald Trump wins the nomination, one of Ohio’s Tea Party leaders is warning GOP members against back room brokering at the Republican National Convention this summer.

Portage County Tea Party leader Tom Zawistowski has a message for Republican leaders who might be thinking about how to keep real estate mogul Donald Trump from winning the party’s nomination for President.

“Don’t even think about it because I really believe it would be the end of the Republican Party as we know if it they go to Cleveland and deny the will of the people and give us someone like Mitt Romney,” said Zawistowski.

Zawistowski also says conservative supporters who back Trump won’t settle this time around. He says there's increased voter turnout for Trump this year and he credits the Tea Party for drawing out those Trump supporters.

Tags

Government & Politicselection 2016Donald TrumpRepublican National ConventionTea Party
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content