Portage County Tea Party Leader Warns Republican Leaders Not to Conspire Against Trump

While many are wondering about the future of the Republican Party if Donald Trump wins the nomination, one of Ohio’s Tea Party leaders is warning GOP members against back room brokering at the Republican National Convention this summer.

Portage County Tea Party leader Tom Zawistowski has a message for Republican leaders who might be thinking about how to keep real estate mogul Donald Trump from winning the party’s nomination for President.

“Don’t even think about it because I really believe it would be the end of the Republican Party as we know if it they go to Cleveland and deny the will of the people and give us someone like Mitt Romney,” said Zawistowski.

Zawistowski also says conservative supporters who back Trump won’t settle this time around. He says there's increased voter turnout for Trump this year and he credits the Tea Party for drawing out those Trump supporters.