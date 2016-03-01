Backers of Ohio's Medical Marijuana Amendment Outline Their Plan for the Fall Ballot

Though state lawmakers are studying the possibility of legalizing medical marijuana, a national group supporting legalized medicinal pot says it's on its way to putting a constitutional amendment before Ohio voters this fall.

The plan from the Marijuana Policy Project provides a list of conditions that would qualify patients for a state-issued card and allows them to grow up to six plants.

Executive Director Rob Kampia said though the amendment designates a limit of 15 commercial cultivating sites, it’s not a monopoly like the one Ohio voters rejected last fall.

“People actually have to apply and be approved by the government fair-and-square rather than being pre-selected in the initiative,” Kampia said.

Kampia also says the proposal will be submitted to the state in the next three days. If the wording is approved, the group has until July 6 to gather more than 305,000 valid signatures to make this fall’s ballot.