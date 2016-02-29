© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Law Enforcement, Community Groups Can Unite Through Relationship-Building Programs

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published February 29, 2016 at 4:37 PM EST
Photo of Ohio Criminal Justice Services logo
State of Ohio

The state is offering its help to improve relationships between local law enforcement and community groups in Ohio.

Citizen police academies, mediation centers and violence-reduction programs are some examples of how law enforcement and community try to work together and build relationships.

Karhlton Moore with the state’s Office of Criminal Justice Services says it's offering grant money, up to $30,000 each, for groups to create these programs.

“Through that process of working together to build relationships, (groups) create that foundation so that -- when there are difficult times -- they have something that they’ve done together and they have trust that they’ve built up together,” said Moore.

The grant application period lasts until the end of March.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
