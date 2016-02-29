© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000

Ohio Auditor Dave Yost Says He Won't Go Along if Trump is the GOP Nominee

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 29, 2016 at 7:55 PM EST
Photo of Dave Yost
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s Republican auditor has released a Facebook post saying he will not support his party's current presidential front runner.

"Mr. Trump's candidacy is about only one principle: Power."

  

Ohio Auditor Dave Yost says Donald Trump wants power that he will use at the expense of the good of the country. He says he’s already getting hate messages over his Facebook post saying he won't support Trump.

Photo of Yost's post
Credit Dave Yost / Facebook
/
Facebook
Yost says Trump's play for the presidency is a play for power.

  Yost also says he won’t be able to go to the national convention in Cleveland this summer if Trump wins the nomination.

“At some point, though you have to not follow the polls and follow your conscience and speak your heart and that’s what I’m trying to do,” said Yost.

Yost says 90 percent of the delegates for the nomination remain to be chosen.

Tags

Government & PoliticsDave YostDonald Trumpelection 2016
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content