Ohio Auditor Dave Yost Says He Won't Go Along if Trump is the GOP Nominee

Ohio’s Republican auditor has released a Facebook post saying he will not support his party's current presidential front runner.

"Mr. Trump's candidacy is about only one principle: Power."

Ohio Auditor Dave Yost says Donald Trump wants power that he will use at the expense of the good of the country. He says he’s already getting hate messages over his Facebook post saying he won't support Trump.

Credit Dave Yost / Facebook / Facebook Yost says Trump's play for the presidency is a play for power.

Yost also says he won’t be able to go to the national convention in Cleveland this summer if Trump wins the nomination.

“At some point, though you have to not follow the polls and follow your conscience and speak your heart and that’s what I’m trying to do,” said Yost.

Yost says 90 percent of the delegates for the nomination remain to be chosen.