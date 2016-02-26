© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Youngstown's Mayor Pleads Guilty and Announces his Bid for Re-Election

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published February 26, 2016 at 5:14 PM EST
John McNally
City of Youngstown

Youngstown’s mayor and the former Mahoning County commissioner have pleaded guilty to charges in a decade-long corruption scandal. But, as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports for Ohio Public Radio, the plea deal reached today will allow the mayor to run for re-election next year.

 

Mayor John McNally pleaded guilty to four high-level misdemeanors including  falsification and attempted unlawful influence of a public official. All are tied to his time as a Mahoning County commissioner, when he and now-former Auditor Michael Sciortino were accused to trying to steer the county away from buying a building and moving county operations from offices owned by a powerful developer.

McNally says the questions he raised were legitimate then, and he’s done  a good job as mayor since.

"My term ends the end of ‘17, and I intend to seek re-election next year. So for me it’s back to work at the city with a lot of good employees and a lot of good department heads come Monday morning.”

The charges Sciortino pleaded guilty to include a felony. Both men are to be sentenced next month, and prosecutors have agreed not to seek prison time. 

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
