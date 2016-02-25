Ted Strickland says P.G. Sittenfeld hasn't Earned a Place in a Debate

Correction: This story originally stated that the U.S. Senate election takes place in November. It actually occurs on March 15.

The Democratic candidates vying for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat met this week with the editorial board of Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.

The meeting is likely the only time all three candidates will be together before March's election.

The interview ended up turning into a small debate in which sexism and claims of “flip-flopping” on issues were addressed.

Former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland told Cleveland.com that he has no intentions of debating rival P.G. Sittenfeld.

"I haven't been a ghost candidate. I haven't been hiding from the people," said Strickland. "I just haven't given my opponent, P.G. Sittenfeld, a platform that, quite frankly, I don't think he's earned through his own effort and work."

A Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday shows a virtual tie between Strickland and incumbent Republican Sen. Rob Portman. Results also show that 85 percent of voters don’t know enough to form an opinion of Sittenfeld.