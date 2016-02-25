Ohio Sen. Rob Portman Supports Delay in Supreme Court Nomination

Ohio’s U.S. Sen. Rob Portman is among Republican senators who say there should be no hearings for any nominee President Obama would put forward for the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a recent conference call, Portman said he thinks the decision should be left up to the American people by way of November’s election.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be Hillary Clinton’s nominee or whether it will be a Republican or an Independent," said Portman. "But I think that’s the way that’s going to have more credibility, both for that nominee, but also for the court."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he will not hold hearings or permit a vote on a replacement for the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown calls the Republican refusal to hold hearings unprecedented.