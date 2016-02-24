Ohio Polls Show Different Frontrunners on the Democratic Primary Side

Two new polls of Ohio voters show a virtual tie in a head-to-head matchup between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton – and a lot of voters who don’t like either one. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze takes a closer look at the polls, which have one significant difference.

Donald Trump holds a slim lead over Gov. John Kasich in both the Quinnipiac and Baldwin Wallace polls. But on the Democratic side, Baldwin Wallace shows Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders in a statistical tie. Quinnipiac puts Clinton comfortably ahead – though both polls show Clinton and Trump with significant detractors. Quinnipiac’s Peter Brown:

“Both Mr. Trump and Mrs. Clinton have unfavorable ratings in the mid 50s and favorable ratings in the mid-to-high 30s. In the political business, they call that being upside down.”

Lauren Copeland of Baldwin Wallace says the negatives are causing some to look beyond both frontrunners.

“You have a really interesting phenomenon where independents and moderate Republicans are more likely to choose Sanders over Trump.”

Both polls show Gov. Kasich easily besting Clinton and Sanders in a head-to-head race.