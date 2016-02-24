© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Polls Show Different Frontrunners on the Democratic Primary Side

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published February 24, 2016 at 3:00 PM EST

Two new polls of Ohio voters show a virtual tie in a head-to-head matchup between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton – and a lot of voters who don’t like either one. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze takes a closer look at the polls, which have one significant difference.

Donald Trump holds a slim lead over Gov. John Kasich in both the Quinnipiac and Baldwin Wallace polls. But on the Democratic side, Baldwin Wallace shows Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders in a statistical tie. Quinnipiac puts Clinton comfortably ahead – though both polls show Clinton and Trump with significant detractors. Quinnipiac’s Peter Brown:

“Both Mr. Trump and Mrs. Clinton have unfavorable ratings in the mid 50s and favorable ratings in the mid-to-high 30s. In the political business, they call that being upside down.”

Lauren Copeland of Baldwin Wallace says the negatives are causing some to look beyond both frontrunners.

“You have a really interesting phenomenon where independents and moderate Republicans are more likely to choose Sanders over Trump.”

Both polls show Gov. Kasich easily besting Clinton and Sanders in a head-to-head race.

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
