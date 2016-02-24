© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Most Ohioans Say the Senate Should Consider Obama's Supreme Court Nominee

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published February 24, 2016 at 2:48 PM EST
photo of the U.S. Supreme Court
WIKIMEDIA

Donald Trump narrowly leads Gov. John Kasich among Republicans in two polls released this week of Ohio’s voters. But polling also shows both Democrats and Republicans looking for a more moderate tone in D.C.

Lauren Copeland, associate director of Baldwin Wallace’s Community Research Institute, says her internet survey shows 45 percent of Ohio’s GOP-leaning voters would be more likely to support candidates who are willing to compromise with Democrats. And half of the Democratic-leaning voters said they’re more likely to support candidates who compromise with Republicans.

  “So both our Democrats and Republicans in this poll are fed up with politics as usual.”:07

The second poll, Quinnipiac, asks about one of the key divisions in Washington today – whether the Senate should consider President Obama’s nomination to replace Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia: 56 percent of voters said yes, 41 percent said the Senate should delay.

Here's the Supreme Court question and the breakdown of responses:

30. As you may know, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia has passed away. Do you think the Senate should consider a candidate nominated by the President to fill the vacant seat, or do you think the Senate should delay action on a Supreme Court nominee until there's a new president?

Total:

  • Consider: 56 percent
  • Delay 41 percent
  • Don't know: 2 percent

Republicans

  • Consider: 28 percent
  • Delay 70 percent
  • Don't know; 2 percent

Democrats

  • Consider: 85 percent
  • Delay: 12 percent
  • Don't know: 2 percent
Independents:

  • Consider: 58 percent
  • Delay: 40 percent
  • Don't know: 2 percent

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
