Kasich Will Deliver his Annual State of the State Speech In Marietta In April

We now know Gov. John Kasich will be back in Ohio for at least one day in April – regardless of how his presidential campaign is going.

Gov. Kasich’s sixth State of the State speech will be on Wednesday, April 6 at 7 p.m. in the People’s Bank Theatre in Marietta, which the governor’s office notes was “Ohio’s First City."

That’s the latest date Kasich has ever delivered his annual address to the joint session of the General Assembly – which the governor has to do every year in person. It was expected he’d come to southeast Ohio, since it was the only region where Kasich hadn’t held the event.

He’ll deliver the speech in the historic theatre, which seats 920 – which makes it the smallest venue for the address since Kasich first took his State of the State speech on the road in 2011.