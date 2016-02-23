© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Senate President Has Faith in Kasich's Presidential Bid

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 23, 2016 at 9:55 PM EST
photo of Keith Faber
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio Senate President Keith Faber says he doesn’t believe Gov. John Kasich cannot win the presidency, even as a new Quinnipiac Poll shows Kasich would lose to reality TV star and real estate mogul Donald Trump in Ohio if the election were held today.

“I support the governor. I think he would make a great president. I like Marco Rubio as well. In the end, I think Gov. Kasich has a very viable path to being president. Don’t forget that you have to go through the Midwest. And I think Gov. Kasich is doing very well in Michigan. He will certainly do very well in Ohio. He will certainly do very well in the Midwestern states. So I think his campaign strategy is solid.”

Some Republican leaders and pundits are now calling on Kasich to bow out of the race in an effort to help Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.  

Tags

Government & PoliticsKeith FaberJohn KasichMarco Rubio
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content