Ohio: Prepare to See a Lot More of John Kasich -- and the Other GOP Candidiates

Ohio’s primary is now three weeks away and a new poll shows Donald Trump is leading the race even in Gov. John Kasich’s home state. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more from the latest Quinnipiac Poll.

The poll shows Trump with 31 percent support from likely Ohio GOP voters and Kasich with 26 percent. Trump’s support is the most solidified, with nearly eight out of 10 saying they won’t change their minds. In contrast, nearly half of Kasich’s supporters say they could switch by March 15.

Quinnipiac’s Peter Brown says Ohio can expect to be inundated with the presidential candidates and their surrogates in the weeks to come.

“Three weeks is an awful long time. The question is how much attention each of the candidates will pay to Ohio. It comes up the same day as the Florida primary and the Florida primary has a good deal more delegates available. But they’re both very important states.”

Both Ohio and Florida are winner-take-all states for Republicans.