Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio: Prepare to See a Lot More of John Kasich -- and the Other GOP Candidiates

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published February 23, 2016 at 11:04 AM EST
Gov. John Kasich
New Hampshire Public Radio

Ohio’s primary is now  three weeks away and a new poll shows Donald Trump is leading the race even in Gov. John Kasich’s home state. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more from the latest Quinnipiac Poll.

  The poll shows Trump with 31 percent support from likely Ohio GOP voters and Kasich with 26 percent. Trump’s support is the most solidified, with nearly eight out of 10 saying they won’t change their minds.  In contrast, nearly half of Kasich’s supporters say they could switch by March 15.

Quinnipiac’s Peter Brown says Ohio can expect to be inundated with the presidential candidates and their surrogates in the weeks to come.

“Three weeks is an awful long time. The question is how much attention each of the candidates will pay to  Ohio. It comes up the same day as the Florida primary and the Florida primary has a good deal more delegates available. But they’re both very important states.”

Both Ohio and Florida are winner-take-all states for Republicans.

On the Democratic side, the poll shows Hillary Clinton besting Bernie Sanders 55-40 percent. Sanders is holding a rally Thursday at Baldwin Wallace University, his second visit to Northeast Ohio since November.

Government & PoliticsJohn KasichDonald Trumpelection 2016Quinnipiac pollGOP presidential campaign
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
