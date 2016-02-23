Cleveland Police Union Withholds an Endorsement in the Cuyahoga Prosecutor's Race

The Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association has voted not to endorse either candidate for Cuyahoga County prosecutor. Incumbent Tim McGinty and challenger Michael O’Malley commented on the decision at a debate today at the Cleveland City Club.

The Cleveland police union and McGinty have been at odds since his prosecution of officer Michael Brelo for his involvement in the massive Cleveland police chase and shooting in November 2012. McGinty says he’s received the union’s support in every election since 1992. But because of the ongoing police prosecution, he didn’t ask.

“This time I have five cases pending against Cleveland police supervisors for the high-speed chase. I thought it would be inconsistent, and hardly likely I’d receive the support. There’s a tension with the police department right now that’s undeniable. They put up the blue wall and limited their cooperation in the Brelo case and that prosecution.”

McGinty’s opponent, Michael O’Malley, unsuccessfully sought the police union’s support. During the debate, he said he’s gotten many other endorsements, and understands the difficult job police officers have, but says they need better training to avoid tragedies.