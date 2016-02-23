Among GOP Voters, Trump Trumps Kasich -- even in Ohio

The latest Quinnipiac poll of Ohio voters shows not even Gov. John Kasich can top Donald Trump among Republicans here, and Hillary Clinton has a big advantage over Bernie Sanders. For Ohio Public Radio,WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on the results released this morning.

The poll – taken between Kasich’s strong performance in New Hampshire and weak showing in South Carolina – says nearly a third of likely voters in Ohio’s March 15th GOP primary would go for Trump. And his support is strongest among those who identify with the tea party. In contrast, Kasich comes in second with 26 percent, and his support is lowest among the tea party. Kasich has been sharply criticized by that faction of the party since he expanded Medicaid under Obamacare – even as he’s remained a critic of Obamacare overall.

Kasich does best with Republicans who see themselves as moderate to liberal, but even there he’s in a virtual tie with Trump.

Among likely Democratic voters, Hillary Clinton is leading Bernie Sanders 55 to 40 percent , and is ahead with most groups of voters except those who say they are very or somewhat liberal.

Sanders will be in holding a rally at Baldwin Wallace University Thursday morning. It’s his second appearance in Northeast Ohio since November.