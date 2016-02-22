Ohio Republicans Remain Optimistic of Gov. Kasich's Presidential Bid

Gov. John Kasich didn’t do well in the South Carolina primary – finishing fifth. But his backers are staying positive about his chances.

Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler caught up with one of them.

Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges remains upbeat, saying he’s not convinced that voters are rejecting Kasich as an establishment candidate. And Borges also rejects the idea that Kasich is angling for a vice presidential slot with Marco Rubio, or anyone else.

“John Kasich certainly is not, he would not be very happy if anyone were to call him and say, ‘What would you think about just go ahead and taking the No. 2 spot?'" said Borges.

Borges also says the next few weeks of primaries could bring Kasich even with Donald Trump in terms of delegates, and that Kasich has gained donors since New Hampshire, so he has the money to last.