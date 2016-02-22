© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Lawmaker Revisits Fake Gun Debate After Fatal Police Shooting in Cincinnati

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published February 22, 2016 at 6:00 PM EST
Photo of Rep. Alicia Reece
The Ohio House of Representatives

The fatal police shooting of a man in Cincinnati last week is adding fuel to the debate over imitation firearms. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

Lawmakers in the Ohio House want to ban imitation firearms which can look exactly like a regular, deadly weapon.

A video from Feb. 17 shows Cincinnati police asking a man to put his hands in the air. An officer then opened fire when the man reached for what ended up being a fake gun.

Democratic Rep. Alicia Reece of Cincinnati proposed a "lookalikes" ban after the 2014 shootings of Tamir Rice in Cleveland and John Crawford in Beavercreek.

Reece says her ban will protect law enforcement, improve their relationship with the community and hurt only the manufacturers.

“They look real, let’s be real. Manufacturers are making money because they look real,” said Reece.

Two bills to ban imitation firearms have each only received one hearing so far.

Government & PoliticsTamir RiceCincinnatipellet guns
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
