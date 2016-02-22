© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Marijuana Support Group Gears Up for Legalization Efforts in Ohio

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 22, 2016 at 5:53 PM EST
Photo of medical marijuana
BROOKINGS

  A new poll conducted for the Marijuana Policy Project shows three of four Ohio voters support amending Ohio Constitution to allow medical marijuana.

As Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports, a group that wants to do that hopes to have the details of its plan in place soon.

The Marijuana Policy Project’s Mason Tvert says his group is still working on the specific language that will be in its plan. He knows Ohio lawmakers are thinking about legislation to allow medical marijuana but says his group isn’t waiting.

“If the Legislature produces a good law and passes it in the next several months, then we wouldn’t need to run an initiative, but we aren’t going to assume that’s the case.

Tvert says once details are together, his group hopes to get 500 volunteers to circulate petitions starting April 2. The group wants to get nearly more than twice the 300,000 valid signatures needed by July 6 to put the issue on the November ballot.

Tags

Government & PoliticsMarijuanaOhio
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content