Marijuana Support Group Gears Up for Legalization Efforts in Ohio

A new poll conducted for the Marijuana Policy Project shows three of four Ohio voters support amending Ohio Constitution to allow medical marijuana.

As Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports, a group that wants to do that hopes to have the details of its plan in place soon.

The Marijuana Policy Project’s Mason Tvert says his group is still working on the specific language that will be in its plan. He knows Ohio lawmakers are thinking about legislation to allow medical marijuana but says his group isn’t waiting.

“If the Legislature produces a good law and passes it in the next several months, then we wouldn’t need to run an initiative, but we aren’t going to assume that’s the case.

Tvert says once details are together, his group hopes to get 500 volunteers to circulate petitions starting April 2. The group wants to get nearly more than twice the 300,000 valid signatures needed by July 6 to put the issue on the November ballot.