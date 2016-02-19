© 2020 WKSU
Strickland Outlines Tax Cut Plan

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 19, 2016 at 4:30 PM EST
  One of the Democrats running for U.S. Senate is promising to push for a tax break for middle income Ohioans if he beats Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman in November. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles has details.

Former Governor Ted Strickland says the current tax code punishes middle class families so he wants to change it.

“I’m proposing we give a tax cut of $1000 per year to joint filers who make less than $150,000 and a single filer would get a tax cut of $500.”

Strickland’s economic plan also calls for raising the minimum wage and getting rid of tax loopholes that benefit the wealthy. Strickland’s main primary opponent, P.G. Sittenfeld, wants to debate Strickland on this and other issues. Strickland says he won’t. 

Jo Ingles
