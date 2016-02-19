Hillary Clinton Picks Up Support from Northeast Ohio Democrats

Some top Democrats in Northeast Ohio say Hillary Clinton’s experience is the key to turning the country around, and they’ve officially announced their endorsements of her presidential bid.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, and State Senator Sandra Williams and State Representative Stephanie Howse have thrown their support behind Clinton. They list her support for equal rights, affordable education and Obama-care. And they tout her experience with world affairs and the workings of government. Mayor Horrigan believes a Clinton presidency would benefit Akron by, among other things, providing help with aging infrastructure.

“Finding a funding formula and taking some of those engineering reports to say there needs to be some dedicated resources to really start to improve our infrastructure because it does help, it is job creation and economic development. And a lot of these issues are more connected than some people realize, but it’s up to us to try to connect them. And I think infrastructure is one of those key ones, and I think she would be a very sympathetic ear to be able to do that.”

Nationally, Clinton is in a close race for the Democratic nomination with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.