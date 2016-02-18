© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Gov. Kasich has Provided no Timetable on Signing the Bill to Defund Planned Parenthood

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 18, 2016 at 8:28 PM EST
photo of opponents of bill to defund Planned Parenthood
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

One of the most controversial bills passed by the Ohio Legislature recently is still awaiting Gov. John Kasich’s signature. 

The bill to defundPlanned Parenthood was passed by the Legislature more than a week ago. It strips $1.3 million for cancer screenings, H.I.V. tests and educational programs and sends that money to community health clinics. Opponents say those clinics don’t provide the same services and care as Planned Parenthood.

Ohio Right to Life’s Katie Franklin says her group pushed hard for passage of the bill, and she expects Kasich will sign it soon.

“I’m assuming over the next few days because he has to sign it 10 days after the House and Senate has passed it so that 10-day deadline is coming up on Saturday.”

The governor’s spokesman, Joe Andrews, says Kasich has 10 days from the time he receives the bill to sign it and notes it was just delivered to the office.  Andrews says there will not be a public bill signing ceremony.  

Planned ParenthoodOhio Right to Life
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
