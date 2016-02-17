© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Pro-Choice Group rallies at the Ohio Statehouse

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 17, 2016 at 11:33 PM EST
photo of URGE press conference
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A group that supports reproductive and gender equity is taking its message to the Ohio Statehouse. 

The group is called URGE, which stands for Unite for Reproductive and Gender Equity. Spokeswoman Allie Fahey says the group wants passage of the bill that would increase penalties for blocking entrances and exits from abortion clinics and targeting doctors who perform the procedures.

“No one should have to hear the hate-filled speech simply for going to see their doctor.”

Katie Franklin of Ohio Right to Life says she doesn’t condone violence at clinics but says abortion opponents have rights, too.

“I think they are also aware of their First Amendment rights to protest and to speak up.”

The bill had a hearing recently but is not likely to come up for a vote anytime soon.

Jo Ingles
