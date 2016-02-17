Ohio's Attorney General Takes Over the Tanisha Anderson Case

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office will serve as special prosecutor for the case of Tanisha Anderson who died in Cleveland police custody.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty sent the case to the Ohio Attorney General after the sheriff department’s investigation of Anderson’s death revealed a conflict of interest for the prosecutor’s office.

The office would not comment on what the conflict is.

Anderson, who suffered from mental illness, died after struggling with Cleveland police officers in November, 2014. Anderson’s family called the police after she had become unruly. The Cuyahoga County medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

The report says she died from being restrained in a prone position, though obesity and other health problems also contributed. The Ohio Attorney General’s office says it’s now waiting for the case file from the prosecutor’s office to begin its investigation into Anderson’s death.