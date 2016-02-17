© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Legislators Consider a Permanent Tax-Free Holiday

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 17, 2016 at 11:51 PM EST
photo of Ohio Senate Ways and Means Committee
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

 The state’s retailers are pushing lawmakers to put in place permanently a three-day sales tax holiday in August for clothing and school supplies. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports they have a new study that shows big numbers to support it.

The research group created by the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants says a study from the University of Cincinnati showed a pilot tax holiday before school started last August saved consumers $3.3 million. And the study’s author, economist Julie Heath, says sales-tax collections for those three days went up $4.7 million.

“Because we drew people in from contiguous states, and because once people are in the store and you’re in a shopping mood, they spend money on non-exempt items as well.”

Heath says as long as Ohio remains the only state among its neighbors with a sales-tax holiday period, she says she could expect similar results every year.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
