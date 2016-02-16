© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Voting Begins at 8 a.m. for Ohio's March 15th Primary

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published February 16, 2016 at 6:03 PM EST
Ohio voting sticker
STATE OF OHIO

Early voting in Ohio's primary begins at 8 a.m. and continues through March 14.  

  Violet and Ernie Brown will be among the more than 240,000 Stark Countians eligible to vote on March 15. It’ll be the first time they’ve voted in Ohio in more than two decades. The reason for the time out is they spent the last 23 years as missionaries serving in the Andes mountains in Equador. They acknowledge landing back in the U.S.  in the middle of this presidential campaign has been a bit confusing.

“It’s crazy," he says.

She adds, "We’ve been trying to watch and listen to the debates. And things like that. Sometimes it’s a little bit disheartening to hear all the bickering  and the name-calling and things like that. We’re just looking for the man who would do the best for the general public.”

More than 80 percent of the registered voters in Stark County are non-partisan, meaning they vote on issues only. In Ohio, that can change on primary Election Day, if voters ask for Republican, Democratic, Green or Libertarian party ballots. They also can switch among those parties on that day.

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
