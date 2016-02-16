Voting Begins at 8 a.m. for Ohio's March 15th Primary

Early voting in Ohio's primary begins at 8 a.m. and continues through March 14.

Violet and Ernie Brown will be among the more than 240,000 Stark Countians eligible to vote on March 15. It’ll be the first time they’ve voted in Ohio in more than two decades. The reason for the time out is they spent the last 23 years as missionaries serving in the Andes mountains in Equador. They acknowledge landing back in the U.S. in the middle of this presidential campaign has been a bit confusing.

“It’s crazy," he says.

She adds, "We’ve been trying to watch and listen to the debates. And things like that. Sometimes it’s a little bit disheartening to hear all the bickering and the name-calling and things like that. We’re just looking for the man who would do the best for the general public.”

More than 80 percent of the registered voters in Stark County are non-partisan, meaning they vote on issues only. In Ohio, that can change on primary Election Day, if voters ask for Republican, Democratic, Green or Libertarian party ballots. They also can switch among those parties on that day.