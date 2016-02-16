New Bill Would Let Townships Require Residents to Clear Snow-Covered Sidewalks

Residents in many cities throughout Ohio are clearing their sidewalks to comply with local laws. As Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports, some Ohio lawmakers have a bill that would allow townships to pass laws to also require sidewalks to be shoveled.

Republican State Rep. Tim Brown says there are some townships where local leaders cannot require homeowners to clear sidewalks. And that, he says, is not fair to township residents.

“They have the same needs as someone who lives on a city block. Someone could be handicapped in a neighborhood. There could be small children that make their way to school or a bus stop.”

Brown says his bill would allow townships to pass laws to require residents to shovel sidewalks if they determine it’s in the best interest of the community.