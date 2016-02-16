© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

New Bill Would Let Townships Require Residents to Clear Snow-Covered Sidewalks

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 16, 2016 at 7:18 PM EST
shoveling_snow_-_credit_wikimedia_commons.jpg
WIKIPEDIA

Residents in many cities throughout Ohio are clearing their sidewalks to comply with local laws. As Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports, some Ohio lawmakers have a bill that would allow townships to pass laws to also require sidewalks to be shoveled.

Republican State Rep. Tim Brown says there are some townships where local leaders cannot require homeowners to clear sidewalks. And that, he says, is not fair to township residents.

“They have the same needs as someone who lives on a city block. Someone could be handicapped in a neighborhood. There could be small children that make their way to school or a bus stop.”

Brown says his bill would allow townships to pass laws to require residents to shovel sidewalks if they determine it’s in the best interest of the community.

Tags

Government & Politicssnow shovelingtownshipsOhio legislature
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles