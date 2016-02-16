© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Lawmakers Ponder Raising Ohio's Gas Tax and Other Measures to Rebuild Infrastructure

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published February 16, 2016 at 8:47 PM EST
A group of lawmakers is looking into where Ohio is falling short when it comes to repairing roads and bridges, and how to bring in more money. 

Twenty eight cents from every gallon of gas sold goes to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Grace Gallucci of the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency says urban areas are having a tough time funding local road improvement projects and even more of that fuel tax revenue should go to Cuyahoga, Franklin and Hamilton counties.

“The revenue -- for the most part -- is raised in those three metropolitan areas . There should be an equitable return on that investment, and I can tell you based on our analysis there is not.”

Other suggestions lawmakers heard include raising the fuel tax, matching it to inflation, and raising the $20 cap currently on the license plate tax.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
