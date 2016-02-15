© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000

Kasich Waits on Signing Bill to Defund Planned Parenthood

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 15, 2016 at 4:13 PM EST
photo of John Kasich
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

  Gov. John Kasich signed a few bills over the weekend but not the controversial one that would defund Planned Parenthood. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports.

Kasich signed five bills that do things including create service dog awareness week, Childhood Apraxia of Speech Awareness Day, and renames part of an interstate in Columbus after former mayor Dana “Buck” Rinehart. But he didn’t sign the bill that would peel away $1.3 million from Planned Parenthood – money that goes to cancer screenings, HIV tests, educational programs and more. His office isn’t giving any indication when he’ll sign that into law but he’s promised to do it.

Opponents of this bill have questioned why the legislature passed it one day after the New Hampshire primary. And some are wondering if Kasich will sign it in a big event just prior to the South Carolina primary this Saturday.

Tags

Government & PoliticsPlanned ParenthoodAbortionelection 2016John Kasich
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content