Kasich Waits on Signing Bill to Defund Planned Parenthood

Gov. John Kasich signed a few bills over the weekend but not the controversial one that would defund Planned Parenthood. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports.

Kasich signed five bills that do things including create service dog awareness week, Childhood Apraxia of Speech Awareness Day, and renames part of an interstate in Columbus after former mayor Dana “Buck” Rinehart. But he didn’t sign the bill that would peel away $1.3 million from Planned Parenthood – money that goes to cancer screenings, HIV tests, educational programs and more. His office isn’t giving any indication when he’ll sign that into law but he’s promised to do it.

Opponents of this bill have questioned why the legislature passed it one day after the New Hampshire primary. And some are wondering if Kasich will sign it in a big event just prior to the South Carolina primary this Saturday.