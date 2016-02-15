Chelsea Clinton Says Being a Mom Makes the Consequences of this Election More Real

The daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton told more than 200 mostly African-American and elderly Clevelanderstodaythat this election is the most important she has ever faced.

Chelsea Clinton – who grew up amidst political campaigns -- said her perspective about this year’s presidential race is shaped by her being a mother.

“This election just feels that much more urgent to me. Because whomever we elect as our next president will be stewarding our country and our world and have such a profound impact.’

Ohioans have been good to both Bill and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns – African-Americans especially so. And their daughter encouraged more than 200 mostly African-American voters at a community center on Cleveland's east side to keep it up.

“I’m clearly a very proud daughter and I make no apologies about that I certainly hope that my children feel the same way about me some day ..."

But she argued her case by listing her mother's accomplishments and causes, beginning with Hillary Clinton's work with the Children’s Defense Fund, trying to figure out why children weren’t in school.

“What she and her team found was that a lot of kids weren’t in school because they had physical and mental disabilities. And some of those kids had mental and physical disabilities because they’d been poisoned by lead. So Flint is very personal to my mom because she’s been working on this for more than 40 years.”

Chelsea Clinton talked about Hillary Clinton’s work on equal pay for women, preserving Social Security and cutting drug costs. and she took questions from the audience with topics touching on healthcare costs, foster children, mass incarceration, education, jobs and defending young and old people.

