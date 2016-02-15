© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000

Another Busy Weekend on the Campaign Trail for Gov. Kasich

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 15, 2016 at 5:05 AM EST
photo of Governor Kasich
ABC'S THIS WEEK

  It was another long weekend for Gov. John Kasich – the final debate before the South Carolina primary on Saturday night, and then two talk shows Sunday morning. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

The debate had several raucous and angry moments, but Kasich didn’t get dragged into them. He joked about the experience on “This Week” on ABC:  “It was like a demolition derby, but the good news is my car's still going around the circuit.”

Kasich also said he felt the debates were “ridiculous”, and no way to pick a president. On ABC and on NBC’s “Meet the Press”, Kasich also reiterated his call for party unity, and for President Obama to consider not nominating anyone for the Supreme Court vacancy.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJohn Kasichelection 2016
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler