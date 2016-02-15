A New Presidential Center would Celebrate Eight Ohio Presidents

There have been eight presidents from Ohio, seven of whom were born here. A Cleveland area attorney says it’s time the Buckeye State have a presidential center to celebrate them. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports.

There are different landmarks throughout the state for various presidents, but James Robenalt wants one center, anchored near one of the state’s universities, to commemorate all eight presidents who called Ohio home.

“We should be studying the presidency in Ohio because we have had such important presidents. We should put the spotlight on them. And we should continue to be involved in the whole discussion of the presidency, because Ohio is so important to the discussion every four years.”

Robenalt estimates it will cost about $150 million but he thinks that can easily be raised through a combination of private and government funds.