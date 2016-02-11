© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Republican Lawmakers Say Kasich Is Just a Phone Call Away...

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published February 11, 2016 at 8:52 PM EST
Keith Faber
ANDY CHOW
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

    

Gov. John Kasich is hitting the campaign trail hard after a second-place finish in New Hampshire.  

At a political forum in Columbus Thursday, Ohio lawmakers talked about how the presidential campaign might be impacting things on their end. 

There’s been a sense at the Statehouse that lawmakers might be moving a little slower than usual due to Kasich’s presidential campaign.

photo of Joe Schiavoni
Credit ANDY CHOW / OPR
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni expects only innocuous legislation.

  But Democratic Sen. Joe Schiavoni does think Kasich’s presidential hopes are affecting lawmaking.Senate President Keith Faber and House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, both Republicans, dispute the notion and say Kasich is always ready to take a phone call.

"I don't expect that we're going to do anything controversial or contentious that is going to in anyway make the governor be put in a position where he's gonna have some questions to answer."    

Faber says Kasich is capable of running the state while vying for the Republican nomination.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJohn KasichKeith FaberJoe Schiavoni
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content