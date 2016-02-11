Republican Lawmakers Say Kasich Is Just a Phone Call Away...

Gov. John Kasich is hitting the campaign trail hard after a second-place finish in New Hampshire.

At a political forum in Columbus Thursday, Ohio lawmakers talked about how the presidential campaign might be impacting things on their end.

There’s been a sense at the Statehouse that lawmakers might be moving a little slower than usual due to Kasich’s presidential campaign.

Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni expects only innocuous legislation.

But Democratic Sen. Joe Schiavoni does think Kasich’s presidential hopes are affecting lawmaking.Senate President Keith Faber and House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, both Republicans, dispute the notion and say Kasich is always ready to take a phone call.

"I don't expect that we're going to do anything controversial or contentious that is going to in anyway make the governor be put in a position where he's gonna have some questions to answer."

Faber says Kasich is capable of running the state while vying for the Republican nomination.