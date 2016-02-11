© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Former Ohio Governor Endorses Sittenfeld for U.S. Senate

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 11, 2016 at 10:10 PM EST
photo of Dick Celeste
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate P.G. Sittenfeld got an endorsement that could be a boost in his campaign. It comes from former Ohio Gov. Dick Celeste.

Celeste endorsed the Cincinnati City Council member in his contest against Celeste’s former fellow governor, Ted Strickland. Celeste says he thinks Sittenfeld would take a fresh perspective to Washington.

“At a moment in our history when so many voters feel that Washington is broken and is hungry for change, I believe P.G. Sittenfeld is a breath of fresh air that gives our party its best chance of winning the United States Senate seat in November.”

Celeste, a backer of Hillary Clinton in her bid for the White House, says Ted Strickland is a friend of his. Celeste didn’t say anything critical of Strickland but says it is time for a new generation to seek office as Democrats. 

Tags

Government & PoliticsP.G. SittenfeldU.S. SenateSen. Rob PortmanGov. Ted Strickland
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content