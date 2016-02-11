Former Ohio Governor Endorses Sittenfeld for U.S. Senate

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate P.G. Sittenfeld got an endorsement that could be a boost in his campaign. It comes from former Ohio Gov. Dick Celeste.

Celeste endorsed the Cincinnati City Council member in his contest against Celeste’s former fellow governor, Ted Strickland. Celeste says he thinks Sittenfeld would take a fresh perspective to Washington.

“At a moment in our history when so many voters feel that Washington is broken and is hungry for change, I believe P.G. Sittenfeld is a breath of fresh air that gives our party its best chance of winning the United States Senate seat in November.”

Celeste, a backer of Hillary Clinton in her bid for the White House, says Ted Strickland is a friend of his. Celeste didn’t say anything critical of Strickland but says it is time for a new generation to seek office as Democrats.