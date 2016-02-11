An Early Look at the 2018 Statewide Races

It’s not often that the four Republican executive officeholders are together in one room – especially when all of them are expected to run for other offices when their terms end in 2018. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports on their answers when asked about their future political plans.

It’s no secret these term-limited Republicans are not done with politics. But when asked who’s running for governor, Attorney General Mike DeWine said it’s premature to answer

“I think it would be not the right thing to do to be making any kind of announcement here today, much as we would like to tell you more.”

Secretary of State Jon Husted is also widely expected to run for governor, but he responded: “That’s a great 2017 question, but this is 2016.”

Auditor Dave Yost made one thing clear: “I will not be a candidate for governor in 2018.”

And there was no response from Treasurer Josh Mandel, who has filed paperwork to restart a U.S. Senate campaign.

Credit M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU / WKSU Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor would become governor if John Kasich is elected president.

Later in the day, Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor made a solo appearance. She, too, is expected to run for governor, and is declining to talk about it -- just yet.