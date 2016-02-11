© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

An Early Look at the 2018 Statewide Races

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 11, 2016 at 9:33 PM EST
photo of John Husted, Josh Mandel, Dave Yost and Mike Dewine
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
From left to right, Secretary of State John Husted, Treasurer Josh Mandel, Auditor Dave Yost and Attorney General Mike Dewine

It’s not often that the four Republican executive officeholders are together in one room – especially when all of them are expected to run for other offices when their terms end in 2018. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports on their answers when asked about their future political plans.

It’s no secret these term-limited Republicans are not done with politics. But when asked who’s running for governor, Attorney General Mike DeWine said it’s premature to answer

“I think it would be not the right thing to do to be making any kind of announcement here today, much as we would like to tell you more.”

Secretary of State Jon Husted is also widely expected to run for governor, but he responded: “That’s a great 2017 question, but this is 2016.”

Auditor Dave Yost made one thing clear: “I will not be a candidate for governor in 2018.”

And there was no response from Treasurer Josh Mandel, who has filed paperwork to restart a U.S. Senate campaign.

Mary Taylor
Credit M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU
/
WKSU
Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor would become governor if John Kasich is elected president.

Later in the day, Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor made a solo appearance. She, too, is expected to run for governor, and is declining to talk about it -- just yet.

Tags

Government & PoliticsMike DeWineJon HustedDave YostJosh MandelMary Taylor
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content