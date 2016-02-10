Pepper Says Kasich's New Hampshire Finish May Be Good for Democrats

Gov. John Kasich made a big splash in the New Hampshire primary by claiming second place. But a top Democratic leader says that might work out better for his party.

Kasich's second-place finish gives him momentum going into South Carolina and other upcoming primaries.

But Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper says Kasich will struggle in the next round. Pepper believes Kasich will continue to split votes with other establishment candidates, such as Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio.

“By blocking these other people, who I think have more viable campaigns -- if Donald Trump continues to win going forward, I think he’ll have John Kasich to thank for it based on today’s results.”

Pepper says Trump and Ted Cruz keep pulling candidates further right, which could mean good results for the Democrats this fall.