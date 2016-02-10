© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000

Pepper Says Kasich's New Hampshire Finish May Be Good for Democrats

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published February 10, 2016 at 3:38 PM EST
David Pepper
FILE PHOTO

 Gov. John Kasich made a big splash in the New Hampshire primary by claiming second place. But a top Democratic leader says that might work out better for his party. 

Kasich's second-place finish gives him momentum going into South Carolina and other upcoming primaries.

But Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper says Kasich will struggle in the next round. Pepper believes Kasich will continue to split votes with other establishment candidates, such as Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio.

“By blocking these other people, who I think have more viable campaigns --  if Donald Trump continues to win going forward, I think he’ll have John Kasich to thank for it based on today’s results.”

Pepper says Trump and Ted Cruz keep pulling candidates further right, which could mean good results for the Democrats this fall.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio Democratic Partyelection 2016David PepperJohn KasichNew Hampshire
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content