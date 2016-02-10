© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio House Votes to Defund Planned Parenthood, and Kasich is expected to Sign the Bill

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 10, 2016 at 7:05 PM EST
photo of the Ohio Statehouse
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio House voted 59-32 Wednesday to defund Planned Parenthood. The bill now awaits Gov. Kasich’s signature.

The bill strips from the organization more than $1.3 million earmarked for cancer screenings, HIV testing and services other than abortions. But backers of this bill say the money would be better spent at community health clinics throughout the state. Opponents of the bill say there are not enough clinics throughout Ohio that can provide those services.

The bill had to come through the House again because the Senate added $250,000 to combat infant mortality. And even though Democrats said they liked that part of the plan, most voted against the bill.

Stephanie Kight with Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio said she doesn’t think it’s an accident that Kasich will be signing the bill after the New Hampshire primary yet before the one in more conservative South Carolina.

