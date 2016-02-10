© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Kasich Picks up Momentum from NH Primary Results

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published February 10, 2016 at 3:17 PM EST
Photo of Matt Borges
GOP.com

While Donald Trump claimed the top spot in the New Hampshire primary, Gov. John Kasich generated a lot of buzz with his second-place finish. 

With Kasich finishing in second, topping other big hitters such as Jeb Bush, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, he seems to have new momentum going into the next round of primaries.

Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges, who was in New Hampshire with the Kasich campaign, says the suspension of Chris Christie's campaign helps as well.

“As we narrow the field down, it helps consolidate some of the support behind the candidate who has the positive message and the vision and the record.”

Up next is South Carolina, where Kasich has been polling behind those other establishment candidates.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
