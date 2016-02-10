Governor Kasich Expected to Sign Bill to Defund Planned Parenthood

The bill to defund Planned Parenthood is on its way to Gov. John Kasich’s desk, and he’s expected to sign it before the primary in South Carolina on Feb. 20.

It’s a more conservative state than New Hampshire, where Kasich scored a second-place win in the Republican presidential primary. Kasich has been called one of the moderates in the GOP field. But Senate President Keith Faber says he doesn’t think that Kasich is trying to time the signing of the bill to boost his credibility with conservative voters.

“On pro-life issues, John Kasich is a good, pro-life – he’s got a long track record of being pro-life. He was specifically asked the question at one of the New Hampshire town halls I was at on defunding Planned Parenthood. He said, ‘Look, Planned Parenthood’s going to be defunded.’ He’s pretty clear on that.”

Planned Parenthood has said that it’s unlikely that the loss of this funding will mean it will close its clinics in Ohio, but it does represent a loss of money that will have to be made up, or some services may have to be scaled back.