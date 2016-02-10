© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Governor Kasich Expected to Sign Bill to Defund Planned Parenthood

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 10, 2016 at 7:10 PM EST
photo of Keith Faber
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The bill to defund Planned Parenthood is on its way to Gov. John Kasich’s desk, and he’s expected to sign it before the primary in South Carolina on Feb.  20.

It’s a more conservative state than New Hampshire, where Kasich scored a second-place win in the Republican presidential primary. Kasich has been called one of the moderates in the GOP field. But Senate President Keith Faber says he doesn’t think that Kasich is trying to time the signing of the bill to boost his credibility with conservative voters.

“On pro-life issues, John Kasich is a good, pro-life – he’s got a long track record of being pro-life. He was specifically asked the question at one of the New Hampshire town halls I was at on defunding Planned Parenthood. He said, ‘Look, Planned Parenthood’s going to be defunded.’ He’s pretty clear on that.”

Planned Parenthood has said that it’s unlikely that the loss of this funding will mean it will close its clinics in Ohio, but it does represent a loss of money that will have to be made up, or some services may have to be scaled back.

Tags

Government & PoliticsPlanned ParenthoodAbortion
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content