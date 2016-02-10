© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Gov. Kasich's Efforts Payoff for Second Place Finish in New Hampshire Primary

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published February 10, 2016 at 5:55 AM EST
A photo of John Kasich
ALLEGRA BOVERMAN
/
NHPR

Gov. John Kasich went from a relative unknown to a strong second place finish in New Hampshire.

Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow talked to one journalist who spent the last few months following Kasich on the campaign trail.

Kasich’s strategy to claim second place in New Hampshire was to win over voters one at a time, holding more than 100 town hall meetings.

Chrissie Thompson with the Cincinnati Enquirer has been covering Kasich’s tour of the state. She says, through this campaign, Kasich has solidified what he wants his legacy to be.

“And that’s as somebody who’s willing to kind of surprise people and grab some policy positions and do some accomplishments that maybe other Republicans wouldn’t be willing to do,” said Thompson.

Now it’s on to South Carolina where Thompson believes Kasich will be the subject of attacks from other establishment candidates such as Jeb Bush.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
