Gov. Kasich's Efforts Payoff for Second Place Finish in New Hampshire Primary

Gov. John Kasich went from a relative unknown to a strong second place finish in New Hampshire.

Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow talked to one journalist who spent the last few months following Kasich on the campaign trail.

Kasich’s strategy to claim second place in New Hampshire was to win over voters one at a time, holding more than 100 town hall meetings.

Chrissie Thompson with the Cincinnati Enquirer has been covering Kasich’s tour of the state. She says, through this campaign, Kasich has solidified what he wants his legacy to be.

“And that’s as somebody who’s willing to kind of surprise people and grab some policy positions and do some accomplishments that maybe other Republicans wouldn’t be willing to do,” said Thompson.

Now it’s on to South Carolina where Thompson believes Kasich will be the subject of attacks from other establishment candidates such as Jeb Bush.