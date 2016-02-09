2018 was a big election year in Ohio. Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate. But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.
"There's Magic in the Air..." Kasich Comes in Second in New Hampshire
Gov. John Kasich came in a strong second in Tuesday's New Hampshire primary with about 16 percent of the overall Republican vote.
Donald Trump was the first place winner, but Kasich gave what sounded like a victory speech…
"There’s magic in the air with this campaign because we don’t see it as just another campaign, we see this as an opportunity for all of us - and I mean ALL of us - to be involved in something that’s bigger than our own lives, to change America, to reshine America, to restore the spirit of America. Am I right? That’s what we’re all fighting for!"
Kasich campaigned hard in New Hampshire, holding more than 100 town halls across the Granite State.He now sets his sights on the February 20th South Carolina primary.