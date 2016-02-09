"There's Magic in the Air..." Kasich Comes in Second in New Hampshire

Gov. John Kasich came in a strong second in Tuesday's New Hampshire primary with about 16 percent of the overall Republican vote.

Donald Trump was the first place winner, but Kasich gave what sounded like a victory speech…

"There’s magic in the air with this campaign because we don’t see it as just another campaign, we see this as an opportunity for all of us - and I mean ALL of us - to be involved in something that’s bigger than our own lives, to change America, to reshine America, to restore the spirit of America. Am I right? That’s what we’re all fighting for!"

Kasich campaigned hard in New Hampshire, holding more than 100 town halls across the Granite State.He now sets his sights on the February 20th South Carolina primary.