Nina Turner Stumps for Sanders in New Hampshire

A lot of Ohio Republicans have been in New Hampshire this week to campaign for Gov. John Kasich. But Ohio Democrats are also speaking out for their candidates.

Former State Sen. Nina Turner of Cleveland is among them. On CNN, she spoke about shifting her support from Hillary Clinton to Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“I too have been attacked, and other people have been attacked who are supporting Sen. Sanders. This is not a news flash here that people can be anonymous online and they can say some pretty terrible, wrong, spiteful things. But no one on either campaign, I don’t believe, would support any of that kind of extremism. It is wrong.”

Turner says she supports Sanders because he represents the interests of regular Americans as opposed to special interests. She especially lauds his call to overturn the Supreme Court decision known as Citizens United. Clinton, too, wants to overturn the campaign-finance decision.