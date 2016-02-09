© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Nina Turner Stumps for Sanders in New Hampshire

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 9, 2016 at 1:06 PM EST
Former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner
WKSU

  A lot of Ohio Republicans have been in New Hampshire this week to campaign for Gov. John Kasich. But Ohio Democrats are also speaking out for their candidates.

Former State Sen. Nina Turner of Cleveland is among them. On CNN, she spoke about shifting her support from Hillary Clinton to Sen. Bernie Sanders.

  “I too have been attacked, and other people have been attacked who are supporting Sen. Sanders. This is not a news flash here that people can be anonymous online and they can say some pretty terrible, wrong, spiteful things. But no one on either campaign, I don’t believe, would support any of that kind of extremism. It is wrong.”

Turner says she supports Sanders because he represents the interests of regular Americans as opposed to special interests. She especially lauds his call to overturn the Supreme Court decision known as Citizens United. Clinton, too, wants to overturn the campaign-finance decision.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
