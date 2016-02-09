© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Kasich Gets His First Win in New Hampshire

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published February 9, 2016 at 10:05 AM EST
Gov. John Kasich
New Hampshire Public Radio
John Kasich held more than 100 town halls in New Hampshire. His audiences included those with New Hampshire Public Radio.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has “notched” his first win of his presidential run.

He and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won the first tallied votes in the first-in-the-nation primary, those coming in from the nine voters in Dixville Notch.

Kasich, who has staked his hopes of being the GOP presidential nominee on New Hampshire beat Donald Trump 3-2. Sanders shut out Hillary Clinton, 4-0.

Meanwhile, Ohio voters are expressing some mixed feelings on Kasich’s run, including those who support him.

Bob Daar of Stark County thinks the two-term governor has done a good job and says he’d vote for Kasich if he makes it to Ohio’s March 15 presidential primary. But he still has reservations, saying Kasich doesn’t seem “presidential.”

  “Just personal preference on how you tone your voice and so forth. I like him a lot, but I like him as my governor, not my president.” 

Jeff Greenfelder calls Kasich an exceptional candidate:

Kasich Gets His First Win in New Hampshire
Greenfelder on moderate Republicans

  “Not because he’s from Ohio, but because he represents more of a middle-of-the-road candidate than the others.  Many of the other Republican candidates are too far one way. And I don’t believe that the Republican party can win the presidential election with candidates who are far, far right.” 

Kasich has held more than 100 town halls in New Hampshire and has been polling there in second and third place – behind businessman Donald Trump and about even with Sen.  Marco Rubio.

