© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Environmental Council Recommends Changes in Testing Water for Lead

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published February 6, 2016 at 8:47 PM EST
loading water
TIM RUDELL
/
WKSU

An Ohio environmental group is making recommendations on how to handle the elevated lead levels showing up in some tap-water samples. The move comes after officials in the village of Sebring waited months to notify residents of unsafe levels of lead.

 
The Ohio Environmental Council’s Trent Dougherty says the state’s system for testing water is flawed and outdated, since it only requires notifications of lead tests as requested. A notification of elevated levels is then required within 60 days on water bills or through a press release. Dougherty says samples should be taken at least once a year.
"Results from those samples -- within 24 hours -- need to be provided to those homeowners or to those schools, whether there is an excedence or not. When there is an excedence, however, then within 24 hours the test results need to be made available to the Ohio EPA. And then within 24 hours after that targeted notification, a full-system education is underway through e-mails, text alerts, press releases, mail sent to all customers in the distribution area.”

 
Last week, the Ohio Environmental Council requested public records from the Ohio EPA on Sebring’s water treatment facility.  The EPA says a water advisory will remain in place in Sebring until two rounds of testing come up clean in consecutive six-month periods.  The most recent tests show 3 percent of homes tested have elevated lead levels.

Tags

Government & PoliticsSebringwaterlead
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content